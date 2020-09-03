Watt’s up? Energy guzzlers all over the house

So, what should you do to plug this drain on your money? When your cordless devices are fully charged, take them out of the charger to stop the needless draw of power.

Unplug televisions and any appliances that are not used at least once every 48 hours. Turn off computers, devices, printers and peripherals at the end of the day and any other time you will be away for more than four hours. All of these items are major offenders in standby mode, but turning them off and on many times during the day is even worse.

When you leave a room, turn the lights off, unless you plan to return within 10 minutes. If you have a second refrigerator that’s more than 10 years old, it is probably costing more to run than the stuff it chills. Get rid of it.

In the kitchen, always select the smallest appliance that will do the job, e.g., the toaster oven over the big oven; the slow cooker over the stovetop; the microwave over the toaster oven, regular oven or stovetop. Items that create heat, such as irons, toasters and hair dryers, use a lot more electricity than nonheating items. Make sure they are turned off when not in use.

Want to give yourself a raise? Start plugging all the places electricity is leaking out of your life so you can keep some of the money you’ve been sending to your electric company in your pocket!

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

