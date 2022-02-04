We can’t shake our weekend intruder

Dear Annie: My husband and I have a vacation cabin two hours from our hometown. We go there almost every weekend year-round.

There are four bedrooms, one for each of our grown kids to stay in when they visit. My husband’s divorced best friend constantly just shows up on the weekends without notice.

Sometimes my husband and I would like to have a quiet, relaxing weekend alone. My husband understands how uncomfortable it makes me feel, but he doesn’t want to hurt his friend’s feelings.

I feel like my hospitality is completely over with this constant weekend guest. How would you handle this?

— Couple’s Crowded Cabin

Dear Crowded Cabin: My hospitality and patience would be waning, too. What should be a relaxing oasis space for you and your family seems to have turned into this man’s timeshare.

No length of friendship with someone makes it OK to be their rude house guest. Ask your husband to lay down some firmer boundaries with his friend.