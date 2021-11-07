Weary ‘widow in the making’ worries for husband’s health

Instead of arguing or explaining your perspective, try to help him understand his own. The only way to take part in these milestones is to be here for them, and a reactive approach to personal health won’t cut it.

We can’t help people who don’t want to help themselves, but the load often feels lighter when we shoulder it with someone else.

You’re already teaching your kids how to take care of themselves; try to tackle healthier eating and regular exercise altogether as a family. Incorporating better habits little by little into everyday routines may help your husband realize how much better he feels when he takes care of himself and how much life he has left to live.

Dear Annie: I’m in my 70s, as is my boyfriend. For the most part, we get along. But lately, I’m starting to worry about him. He lost his fiancée about five years ago, and I lost my husband six years ago, so we both know grief.

He still buys things for his fiancée, which I think is strange. I asked him about it, and he said, “She always liked this picture, so I bought it for her.” Little strange, I think.

He texts her phone number when he’s down. I told him he can always talk to me, but he says he likes talking to her. He also says he loves me but it’s a different kind of love.