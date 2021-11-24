What every kid needs to know about greed and thankfulness

How about the day you find the new Christmas catalog in the mail — the one with every cool thing in the whole world — and you want every single thing in it.

Multiply that feeling by 10 and you’ll have a good idea what full-blown greed feels like. It’s not good.

The problem with greed. The problem with greed is that it drives us to do things that are hazardous to our futures. Greed says it’s OK to have everything we want now and to figure out how to pay for it later. Greed whispers in our ears, telling us lies that make us unhappy with what we have, where we live or who we are.

Greed is something everyone has to deal with, and the sooner you can learn how to defeat that enemy, the better off, and happier, you will be.

The antidote for greed. “Antidote” is another word for “solution” or “treatment.” The antidote for a terrible ear infection is antibiotics. The antidote for greed is to be thankful for what you have already, not always wishing and hoping for things you do not have.

You prove your gratitude when you are willing to give away part of the “3 Ts”: your time, your talent and your treasure. Everyone, no matter how young or poor, has some or all three.