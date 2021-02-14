What I love the most ...

Dear Readers: In celebration of Valentine’s Day, I asked you to share what you love most about your partners. And, boy, did you deliver!

My inbox was overflowing with touching tributes. It’s been such a pleasure sifting through the sweetness, and I’m thankful to each and every one of you who wrote. Below is just a small sampling of some wonderful letters that I received on this topic.

Dear Annie: The easiest question for me to answer is what I love about my husband, Tom. They say the devil is in the details, but I say true love is in the details.

Many years ago, my husband bought me the DVD boxed set of the original “Planet of the Apes” movies. Missing was “Beneath the Planet of the Apes.” An oversight? No. I had mentioned once that is the one I don’t like, so he took it out.

He buys me apples, but only Gala and Fuji, because that’s what I like. He hollers, “Don’t look at the TV!” if there’s a spider or something creepy.

I could go on and on. It’s the details, the little things. He’s given me fancy gifts over the years, but what I cherish most is that he listens and he remembers.

— Erma S.