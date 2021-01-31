What kids need to know about spending money

Let the kids know that you save first and spend later and that debt is a cruel master.

No. 4: Understand the difference between wants and needs. Sometimes, it’s not easy to tell the difference between a want and a need. A need is something required to sustain life, health or safety, or to comply with a legal obligation. Food, shelter, clothes, medicine and paying taxes are needs.

But it can get a little complicated. Are Levi jeans a need or a want? Clothes are a need, but paying a lot of money to get a certain brand crosses over to a want. There is nothing wrong with wanting things. It’s important for kids to be crystal-clear on whether something is a need or a want.

No. 5: Opportunity cost is real. What we give up when making a spending decision is called the “opportunity cost.” Let’s say you have $5. You can save it or spend it. If I choose to spend it, you can do that only once. You lose the opportunity to save it and to derive all the benefits that come with saving. Is that one-time purchase worth the opportunity cost? Train your brain to calculate the opportunity cost of every spending decision and you will start making better choices with your money.