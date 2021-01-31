What kids need to know about spending money

What grade would you give your parents for how well they prepared you to manage your finances? What grade will your kids give you someday?
There are six basic financial principles your kids need to know before they leave the safety net of home.
No. 1: How you spend affects your future. Kids need to know that if they spend their money without thinking about their choices, they will probably make bad decisions. Teach them how to stop and think before making any spending decision.
No. 2: Create goals for how you will spend your money. A goal is like a roadmap. It shows where you are and where you want to go. When setting goals, think short-term, medium-term and long-term. Short-term goals might have something to do with tomorrow. Medium-term could be months or even a year away. Long-term goals are far away.
Here’s a secret: Until goals are actually written down, they’re not goals at all. They’re dreams. It’s important to get into the habit of writing down goals and following with a plan for how to reach them.
No. 3: Your values influence the way you spend money. Your kids’ values are more likely caught that taught. What you do speaks louder than what you say. Let them catch you in the act of saving, giving to others and saying words such as “budget” and “savings.” Instead of saying, “We can’t afford it,” say instead, “We don’t choose to spend our money that way.”
Let the kids know that you save first and spend later and that debt is a cruel master.
No. 4: Understand the difference between wants and needs. Sometimes, it’s not easy to tell the difference between a want and a need. A need is something required to sustain life, health or safety, or to comply with a legal obligation. Food, shelter, clothes, medicine and paying taxes are needs.
But it can get a little complicated. Are Levi jeans a need or a want? Clothes are a need, but paying a lot of money to get a certain brand crosses over to a want. There is nothing wrong with wanting things. It’s important for kids to be crystal-clear on whether something is a need or a want.
No. 5: Opportunity cost is real. What we give up when making a spending decision is called the “opportunity cost.” Let’s say you have $5. You can save it or spend it. If I choose to spend it, you can do that only once. You lose the opportunity to save it and to derive all the benefits that come with saving. Is that one-time purchase worth the opportunity cost? Train your brain to calculate the opportunity cost of every spending decision and you will start making better choices with your money.
No. 6: You can’t have it all, but you can have enough. Every day, we make decisions, and many of them involve money. Let the kids know that as they prove they can be responsible with money, they’ll have more of it to take care of. Making good decisions with their money now will make their lives much more enjoyable in the future.
The miracle of compounding interest
Recently, I heard from Mimi K. in Mississippi, who wanted to know of a way to teach her children about the principle of compounding interest. Her question reminded me of a story I learned from my colleague Alvin Danenberg that takes a nebulous financial theory and turns it into an easily understood principle:
In 1492, Christopher Columbus decided he was going to save for retirement. He had one penny, and he knew he could earn 6% every year on his money. He put the penny in his left pocket and placed the interest ($0.01 x 6% $0.0006) into his right pocket for safekeeping. He never added anything to his original penny in his left pocket, yet the interest accumulated year after year in his right pocket.
Chris is a very healthy guy: He has lived until 2007 (515 years later), and he has decided to retire. He takes his penny from his left pocket and adds it to the simple interest in his right pocket.
Do you know how much Mr. Columbus has? Well, the interest in his right pocket added up to only 31 cents (515 years x $0.0006 $0.309). Along with his original penny from his left pocket, he has about 32 cents on which to retire. Not very good planning.
What could Chris have done differently? Let’s assume Chris was much more astute about investing, because he knew about compounding interest. Instead of putting the interest in his right pocket, he put it into his left pocket with the original penny (the principal). Over the years, he would earn the same 6% interest on the original penny and the accumulated interest in his left pocket.
As the story goes, at the end of year one, he had $0.0106 in his left pocket (the original penny plus the 6% interest). At the end of year two, he had $0.011236 ($0.0106 plus 6% interest). At the end of year three, he had $0.01191 ($0.011236 plus 6% interest). This process is called compounding. It continued for Chris until 2007, 515 years later. How much had good ol’ Chris finally accumulated for retirement?
The answer was somewhat more to Chris’ liking. At the end of 515 years of compounding the original penny at 6% interest, Chris had $107,775,640,215.56. (That’s 107 billion, 775 million, 640 thousand, 215 dollars and 56 cents.) That’s a lot of pocket change!
None of us will live that long, but all of us will have more than one penny to invest and the ability to compound our investments at higher rates of return.
Thank you, Dr. Danenberg! I’ve used this example so many times to teach children and adults alike. It never grows old and never ceases to blow my mind — even though I know what’s coming.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website, www.EverydayCheapskate.com.