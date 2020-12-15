What our mistakes teach us

Mistake: It doesn’t work to lease a car. And it really doesn’t work to roll the shortfall and extra charges at the end of one auto lease into a new auto lease. To have repeated this mistake over and again for no less than 22 years straight was to come dangerously close to insanity.

Mistake: It doesn’t work to buy a 7,000- gallon inflatable swimming pool. Actually, I didn’t know such a thing existed, so I can’t even argue it was something we needed. Standing there in the middle of the home show, I managed to pull off the impulse purchase of the century (thankfully, this was in the last century).

That was a mistake that just kept on giving lessons to be learned until the day several years later we begged Goodwill to just take it away. Please.

Mistake: It doesn’t work to carry more than $100 cash. Carrying a single $100 bill is, for me, a great deterrent for overspending. I don’t feel broke, but it’s a bill I hate to break. It is also the tipping point. Carrying more than $100 creates a feeling of excess that burns a hole in my wallet. The overage simply disappears.