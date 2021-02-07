What’s the best way to handle a savings account?

A rewards checking account is strategically connected to a debit card. To earn the interest, you must use the account a minimum number of times each month, using the debit card to make those purchases. If you fail to do this, you forfeit the rate.

And you must agree to receive your statements electronically. There may be other requirements as well, which you will find when you read the terms and conditions.

For me, the sticking point is that a rewards checking account must be used often enough to qualify for that great interest rate. That’s fine if you keep a large sum in your checking account anyway and are not opposed to using a debit card.

Human nature being what it is, for you to put the entirety off your contingency fund in a place that makes those funds so easily accessible with a mandate to use it six or more times a month would be to create significant temptation. Just one slip up could cost you far more than the paltry amount of interest you might earn if you don’t break any rules. For me, putting the money in a safe place that earns 0.05% annual percentage yield looks a lot better. Easier to manage, too,

Dear Mary: Where can I earn the best interest on my savings?

— Sylvia