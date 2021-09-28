What to do when you have too many of these things

Before we get going here, and in the interest of full disclosure, I have an inner hoarder who puts up quite a fuss from time to time.

I’ve managed to tame her, but now and again, she gets out. Before I know it, I have 48 boxes of borax on my storage shelves or 9,082 skeins of yarn in my stash. Just kidding — sort of. Just justification is always, “Just in case we go through a season of scarcity,” right? I see some heads nodding in full understanding.

Look — excessive accumulation is not always a sign of a disorder. Having a few things extra of those you’ll need in the future is actually the sign of a wise person. It’s a great way to save money when those things are on sale for say, 50% off. But should this accumulation thing get out of hand, it’s good to know how to reasonably get rid of the following given as examples:

Books. I totally understand how this happens. I am a writer, but not much of a reader. I reference and skim nonfiction works, but mostly online. So why did I haul more than 4,000 books to the local library for their use and to used book sales when we packed up and moved to another state? I can’t explain it.