What you need to know about buying carpet

Padding under carpet

Each carpet manufacturer recommends a specific pad for a specific style. That is most likely your best bet; go with that recommendation

Foam: This is the type of padding that usually comes included. Don’t accept it. It will not hold up to traffic, and it will flatten quickly. It is not recommended for residential use.

Rebond: The most common for residential installations, rebond is made of recycled urethane foam. It is usually multicolored and looks like lots of little pieces stuck together, which is what it is. It comes in a variety of densities and thicknesses to accommodate all manufacturers’ specifications.

Fiber: Very dense and more expensive than rebond, a fiber pad will help a Berber carpet wear better.

Longevity

Taking care of your new carpet will be the biggest factor in your overall satisfaction — how much you love your carpet decision, how long it looks beautiful and how well it wears.

Take care of spots the moment they happen. Use a good spot remover, such as Spot Shot.

Invest in a good home carpet machine to steam clean your carpet.