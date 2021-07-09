When a porn habit becomes addiction

Dear Annie: I’m desperately in need of your advice. I’ve been married to my husband for 16 years; we’ve been together 20 years. We’d always had a decent sex life up until two years ago. The sex just stopped. He was never in the mood. I had no clue what had changed. Well, about six months ago, I discovered that he’s been watching porn a couple of times a week (at least), for as far back as our computer history showed. I confronted him about it. He said it was no big deal — that most men have a porn habit. But it is a big deal to me. It has lowered my self-esteem and made me feel very lonely and unlovable — like it’s my fault that he doesn’t want me.

He acts like I should be OK with it, but to me, what he’s doing is a form of cheating. I don’t know what to do or how to handle it.

— Feeling Betrayed

Dear Feeling: If this were indeed just a habit, then there might be middle ground on which to meet him. But when a behavior becomes so compulsive that it disrupts one’s marriage and prevents physical intimacy for years on end, it’s no longer a habit. It’s an addiction.