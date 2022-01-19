When he’s a good father, but a bad husband

I question whether he was a great father, even if he was kind to the girls, because disrespecting their mother in front of them is not modeling good behavior and will lead them to think they deserve to be treated like that in a relationship. If he won’t go to counseling with you, then you should consult a therapist for yourself first.

Best of luck to you and your family. Hoping that your husband will be able to see how his behavior is so toxic and harmful.

Dear Annie: Every year, my husband and I, having no children of our own, travel several states away to spend a few days around Christmas with my sister and her husband and their grown children and grandchildren — a total of 13 to 15 in all.

Not everyone stays at her house, but we all gather there throughout the day and eat our meals there.

Even though the kids are pretty well-behaved and people help out with the cooking and cleaning, the hostess — my sister — gets very stressed out and generally ends up mad and upset.

Every year, I think I won’t go, because of the chaos. But I always end up going because I know the time is coming when this gathering won’t be possible.