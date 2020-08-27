When it doesn’t pay to be cheap

There are other times when buying the highest quality you can afford is the cheapest way to go.

Buying a mattress, putting on a new roof, dental care, a decent pair of shoes — all of these are places where you are likely to pay less in the long run by opting for the most quality you can afford at the outset.

So, how do you know whether you should go for the most quality you can afford or the cheapest price you can find?

Ask yourself this question: “How long do I want this item to last?”

If the answer is “as long as possible,” that’s a sign that you need to buy the highest quality you can afford.

If your answer is something like “until the end of the wedding reception,” you don’t need quality. You need to focus on finding the best-looking wedding dress at the cheapest price. Who cares if the quality is so poor it couldn’t make it down the aisle multiple times?

Knowing when to buy the highest quality you can afford and when to go for the cheapest price you can find is a learned skill. The more you practice the better you’ll get at it. And the better you get the more you will enjoy the finer things in life that will turn out to be the cheapest way to go after all.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.