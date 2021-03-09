When politics and faith collide ...

There are more than 2,000 verses in the Bible that are concerned with matters of justice, so it is impossible to faithfully preach the Word without mentioning how it is sadly lacking in our world today.

Unfortunately, some hear messages about justice and can only associate it with political speech. This is not a new issue for pastors who seek to faithfully preach the Word. In this very divisive time in our country, mentioning matters of justice has become a trigger for some. The great 20th-century theologian Karl Barth counseled preachers to preach with a Bible in one hand and the newspaper in the other.

Please advise me on how to do that and not sound political to some. Frankly, all I have to do is mention a current situation in a sentence in my sermon and the whole message gets branded by some as being “too political.”

Many people, whom “Keep Politics out of Church” represents, would prefer I not mention matters of societal justice at all. Is that the kind of loving kindness you suggested?! Your reader would be satisfied, but what about all the people who suffer because it serves another’s political interest?