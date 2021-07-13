When showing up is the hardest part

Not that long ago, I underwent that procedure no one my age likes to talk about. Doing all the necessary prep to get ready for the exam was bad enough. Then, I wanted to cut and run when I saw those words on the office door: certified financial planner.

But we did it. My husband and I spent several hours with planning our estate with a professional, which is a pleasant way to say we talked about getting old and dying.

Actually, it wasn’t that bad. In fact, now that it’s over, I’m so glad we did the hardest thing of all: We showed up. We took those first difficult steps required to create a realistic plan that will allow us to live the second half of our lives with joy and peace instead of fear and dread. We know specifically what we have to do in the next 10 years, and as our son often quotes that great philosopher G.I. Joe, “Knowing is half the battle.”

Here’s the question that got the ball rolling: “When would you like to have the option to stop working?” Selecting a date in the future gave “Planner Bill” a frame of reference to begin creating a plan that will allow us to do that. We pulled out the documents he asked us to bring to our appointment. He did not gasp in horror or even chuckle. This was all business for him and exactly the nonemotional approach we needed.