Where there’s a will that may be worthless

Dear Mary: My husband insists that the will we created 25 years ago, when our oldest child was an infant and we lived in another state, is sufficient. I do not!

How do we go about finding a competent lawyer to create a simple will? I’ve asked friends for recommendations, but nothing has come of that. Also, what should a basic will cover? I need the peace of mind that comes from having our affairs in order.

— Bettye

Dear Bettye: I want to applaud you for recognizing this need, but more than, that for your tenacity. I do have a solution for you I am certain will bring you and your husband great peace of mind.

Every adult needs his or her own will — one that is frequently updated and compliant with the laws of the state in which that person maintains permanent residence. I cannot stress enough how important this is: At the very minimum, you and your husband need your own separate wills.