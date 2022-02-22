Which bills to pay first?

If you don’t have enough money to pay all of your bills, which should you pay first, and which ones can slide for a while?

That’s the question frequently showing up in my email inbox these days. The past year has been so difficult for so many. And with each request for help I receive, the more my heart breaks for my dear readers going through such financially trying times. Then I pull myself together, recalling with certainty that “tough times never last, but tough people do.”

Now is the time to get tough, to pull ourselves together, get a plan and get to work.

Allowing bills to become delinquent is wrong, but there are times when your available cash can be stretched only so far. That doesn’t mean you are excused from payment, just that you need to know how to prioritize in a way that will cause the least amount of long-term damage and keep you in the best position to eventually get caught up.