White rings on furniture? Forget the mayo

Dear Mary: How can I get rid of white water rings on wood tables? Thanks!

— Amy

Dear Amy: There are homemade remedies, but I’ve had only marginal results using things such as mayonnaise or other household products to remove the infuriating white marks you describe.

I suggest you save yourself a lot of time and frustration with a Homax White Ring Remover treated cloth. It is fairly inexpensive, reusable and works miraculously to remove heat and water marks from fine furniture without harming the finish. I was able to remove white rings with this cloth — white, hazy stains that were more than a decade old and had resisted every other imaginable treatment.

You can find this Homax product at stores such as Ace Hardware, Walmart and Amazon.

Dear Mary: I have inherited some jewelry — diamonds and gold, likely not worth a lot. But I don’t wear any of it, and I might as well sell it and apply it toward paying off debt. Can you recommend a way to do this?

— Sheri