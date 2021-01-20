White rings on furniture? Forget the mayo

Dear Mary: How can I get rid of white water rings on wood tables? Thanks!
— Amy
Dear Amy: There are homemade remedies, but I’ve had only marginal results using things such as mayonnaise or other household products to remove the infuriating white marks you describe.
I suggest you save yourself a lot of time and frustration with a Homax White Ring Remover treated cloth. It is fairly inexpensive, reusable and works miraculously to remove heat and water marks from fine furniture without harming the finish. I was able to remove white rings with this cloth — white, hazy stains that were more than a decade old and had resisted every other imaginable treatment.
You can find this Homax product at stores such as Ace Hardware, Walmart and Amazon.
Dear Mary: I have inherited some jewelry — diamonds and gold, likely not worth a lot. But I don’t wear any of it, and I might as well sell it and apply it toward paying off debt. Can you recommend a way to do this?
— Sheri
Dear Sheri: I would call or stop into a local independent jewelry store like Johnson Jewelry Store, which was in business for many years in Bellflower, California, or Wade’s Jewelry in Gibsonville, North Carolina, (both excellent examples of family-owned, highly reputable establishments to which I am partial) for a little show and tell.
If they are buying gold and gems, they will tell you on the spot what they can pay based upon the karat weight of the gold and the quality and authenticity of the precious stones. If they are not buying at this time, they may have a referral for how best to liquidate these assets.
I would avoid big chain jewelry stores and ads that say, “We buy gold!” I for sure would not make this kind of transaction online.
Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living.” Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.