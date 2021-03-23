Who needs balance? It turns out, we all do

Dear Mary: What does it mean to “balance” my bank account? How do I do that? Why should I? I really appreciate you answering my question. I’m sure I should know this, but honestly, I don’t.

— Josey

Dear Josey: This is a great question, and I’m sure you’d be surprised to know just how many of your fellow readers want to know the same thing!

To balance, or “reconcile,” your account means you agree with the amount of money the bank says you have in your account at any given time — that it is exactly the same amount that your records say you have. If the amount you show you have in the account does not match what the bank says you have, you’re out of balance. Someone has made a mistake, and you need to find it.

There are four reasons you need to balance your account at least once a month:

No. 1: To catch the bank’s mistakes (they make ‘em!).

No. 2: To catch your mistakes (so do you).

No. 3: To avoid really expensive bounce fees.

No. 4: To feel like a genius.