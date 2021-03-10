Wife’s addiction has taken over her life

Dear Annie: My wife has a lover. When we married, I was promised that she was done with her lover. But she isn’t.

She sees this lover every day, and there is nothing I can do about it. After she’s been with her lover, she is not interested in being around me. She can’t, or won’t, carry on a conversation and, when I try, she simply asks the same questions I’ve already answered or repeats herself over and over again.

My wife has even brought her lover home with her. When her lover is with her, they spend hours in each other’s company until she simply falls asleep on the couch with her lover.

I have confronted my wife about her lover. She’ll deny it. But the remnants of their affair are found in her car and around our house. They are in her eyes and her speech and her disconnect with me.

When the evidence is overwhelming, she finally admits it. But despite my offers of help, of professing I will do anything to replace her lover, she keeps going back. I am powerless.

My wife’s lover is alcohol. She drinks more than a liter of wine at the house every day. She drinks wine from cardboard and aluminum disposable containers on her way home from work. She tries to hide the empties, but I find them.