Wife’s affairs throw entire family into chaos

My grieving emotions swing between anger and depression. I am praying I finally reach acceptance.

She pretends everything is OK in front of the boys. She took them out to dinner last week and asked if I wanted to join them. I declined because I didn’t want to confuse the boys more. After being with her for 20 years and 12 years of marriage, the last thing I said to her before she left was, “I have no idea who you are.”

I have been doing good by my sons, but I can see the depression on their faces. I don’t know anyone who has experienced something this crazy, and I, too, am getting therapy.

How do I get past all of this? How do I stay strong to get through my divorce, and most importantly, how do I make sure my sons will be OK?

Does she have a multiple personality disorder? My therapist told me to stop trying to understand craziness. She said that we don’t even understand crazy — we only recognize it.

Help! What do I need to do to bring normalcy back to me and my sons and get to that acceptance stage where whatever and whoever she is becomes indifferent and irrelevant to me?

— Crushed Spirit