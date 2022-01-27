Wife’s obsession ruining family time

Dear Annie: Our daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren live in another part of the country, so we are only able to see them a few times a year.

On our most recent visit, my wife asked my daughter where she kept some of the very nice, expensive wedding gifts that had been given to them by friends of ours. My daughter wasn’t sure, pointing out that they have a large house and that the wedding gifts, though nice, are not something they use and that with five young children, she wasn’t sure where they were.

The next thing we know, my wife has disappeared to hunt for the wedding gifts. When I find her, she is unpacking boxes in another part of the house looking for them.

\Why that was more important to her than helping with the grandchildren and enjoying time with the family, I don’t know. And I know I would not be happy if anyone, family or not, began looking through boxes stored at my house.