Wife’s vaping drives spouse up the wall

Dear Annie: I stopped smoking cigarettes completely in 2014. My wife eventually did the same, however, she picked up one nasty, terrible habit: vaping.

I cannot stand the smell of it. It drives me crazy, yet she continues to smoke around me in the house. I turn the fans on when she does, but it still inundates the room, and she doesn’t have enough respect not to smoke in the house.

If she were smoking cigarettes, she wouldn’t do so in the house, so why is vaping any different? I think it shows great disrespect by not honoring my request.

— Smokeless Spouse

Dear Smokeless: Kudos to you for kicking the nicotine; as for your wife, she’s traded one bad habit for another.

What she does all alone by herself is one thing, but in common spaces, she has to compromise with everyone else. If she insists on continuing to vape, she has to do so where others won’t be bothered by it. Just as you can’t make her stop vaping, she can’t make you comfortable with something you’re not.