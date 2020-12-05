Windex is good for more than windows

Stainless steel. When cleaning a window with Windex, you want to be able to see your reflection looking back at you. Well, the same goes for stainless steel surfaces.

Stuck rings. Need help getting a ring off after it has been on your finger for a long time? Try putting on a few drops of Windex, and it will pop right off.

Jewelry cleaner. Soak gold, silver, diamonds, rubies, emeralds and other pieces of fine jewelry for a few minutes in a small container filled with Windex. Brush them with a soft, old toothbrush, and then rinse well in clear water. Buff dry and look at that sparkle! Caution: Never use Windex on soft stones such as opals or costume jewelry.

Sink and faucets. Clean your stainless steel sink and faucet with soap and water, and then dry with a clean microfiber cloth. Next, spray the sink and faucet with Windex, and wipe dry for super shiny results.

Stubborn zippers. This hack will make everyone’s life a little better. Have you ever had to throw out a jacket or pair of pants because of a stuck zipper? Use Windex to free the problematic zipper. What a slick idea.

Mary Hunt writes this column for Creators Syndicate. She is the founder of www.EverydayCheapskate.com, a lifestyle blog, and the author of “Debt-Proof Living. Submit comments or tips or address questions on her website. She will answer questions of general interest via this column, but letters cannot be answered individually.

