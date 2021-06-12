Window air conditioner: How to fix it, clean it, make it like new

These are the essential maintenance steps you should take to keep your window-mounted air conditioning unit operating in tip-top condition while using the least amount of energy:

Monthly. Every month during the months of operation, replace (or clean) the filter located in the front grill. Cost to replace: about $20.

Annually. The condensing coils on an air conditioner get dirty, and the dirt tends to accumulate on the inside of the coils, out of sight. Once a year, remove the entire cover of the air conditioner to gain access to the coils, and then clean them by blowing compressed, or “canned,” air on them.

Here are solutions for the top four repair dilemmas with window air conditioners:

No. 1: Bent fins. Don’t despair if you’ve accidentally bent the delicate aluminum fins on the rear of the unit. They need to be straight for the best operation. This is not as tedious as it might sound. Repair Clinic (https://www.repairclinic.com/) will send you a handy fin-straightening comb. Cost: $12.78.