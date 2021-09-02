With ex still in the picture, fiancée is uncomfortable

EDITOR’S NOTE: This column was originally published in 2017.

Dear Annie: About two years ago, my wife of 20 years, “Cynthia,” and I divorced. Our two children are grown and out of the house. Our divorce wasn’t the norm; we did it without a lawyer or mediator. Everything was civil; no one cheated or was abused. I think we both just changed over time.

About four months after the divorce, I met another woman, “Beth.” Having already had my cry, I decided to give it a shot. Long story short, we were great for each other, and now, a year and a half later, we’re engaged.

The problem is that Cynthia doesn’t really have a family other than mine. My sister and the rest of my family are sympathetic to Cynthia and want to include her. I don’t mind being around her, but the awkwardness comes in when Beth and Cynthia attend the same family events.

Beth understands that it’s unavoidable during big occasions, such as weddings and funerals. But she feels that it isn’t normal for Cynthia to be around for our casual family gatherings, which are more frequent. She feels that once people divorce, they should start to move on with their lives and shouldn’t hang around an ex’s family gatherings.