With meal planning, think cost per serving, not price per pound

Reader Jacquelyn L., North Carolina, has taken the price per serving idea further. “I’ve tried clipping coupons religiously and planning meals, but when time runs short, these methods fail me.” She said she needed a new method; something that didn’t require organization skills she doesn’t possess. She now uses the $1-per-person-per-meal method to cover the meat. The goal is to feed her family for under $1 per person per meal.

A perfect example of Jacquelyn’s principle would be a package of 10 chicken leg quarters on sale for $7 or 70 cents each. (As I write, my supermarket has chicken quarters on sale for 99 cents a pound, not too far off this example). Serve each person one leg or thigh quarter with an inexpensive but filling side dish such as rice, potatoes or macaroni and cheese. Round out the meal with canned or frozen corn or beans to keep the total cost in the $1 neighborhood.

She goes on, “I don’t deny my family an occasional steak. I simply make sure that I go well below one dollar per person for other meals that week. We don’t want to feel deprived, so I make up for indulgences by serving less expensive meals later.”