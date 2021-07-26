With son battling depression, mom feels helpless

Dear Annie: My son is soon to be 23 years old. He was two courses short of earning his bachelor of science degree in computer science when something bad happened. He would not tell me what. He fell apart and did not graduate.
That was two years ago. We got him into counseling, and he saw several different counselors; he was in group therapy, and they tried different combinations of antidepressants. They’ve tried something called transcranial magnetic stimulation, which really seemed to work, but then it stopped working.
Now he is considering electroconvulsive therapy. He tells me nothing. He is over 18, so his counselors and doctors will tell me nothing. He asked to be taken to the psychiatric hospital emergency room recently, and he checked himself in for a week.
I decided to tidy up his room, which was an absolute mess. I was also keeping a sharp eye out for anything he may hurt himself with. I found marijuana and some kind of high-tech lung infuser. The marijuana worries me. It won’t help with depression, and I did find out he admitted using it to his psychiatric team. I do not have a clue about how to confront him on it.
I just want my son to get out of the long, dark place where he’s been for years now. He could have a fantastic life ahead. He’s very smart; he’s handsome, literate and fun. Please, where do I start with all this?
— Mom in Need of Miracles
Dear Mom in Need of Miracles: Yes, he could, and potentially will, have a fantastic life. He is going through a rainstorm right now, but after every rainstorm, there is a rainbow, and that will be the case for your son.
He is doing all the necessary things to get help. It is so challenging not to be able to go and fix all of your son’s problems right away, but with lots of love from you and with professional treatment from the doctors, your son will thrive. The key is for him to find the right therapist, one who will design a treatment program for his depression.
Depression is a disease, and like any disease, it can be either managed or cured. Marijuana may ease his depression in the moment, but it will exacerbate it in the long run. A good therapist will help him see the importance of a zero-tolerance policy for himself.
Dear Annie: Having worked in customer service for over 20 years, I have found that people are usually pretty patient if they are told the truth about the delay and are given an ETA, if possible.
Of course, in this fast and furious world, there are businesses that routinely overbook and are short staff. I help them out by reducing their customer base by one.
If I am going to be late for an appointment, I call to let them know so they can see someone else in front of me, or so we can reschedule.
— Considerate Guy
Dear Considerate: You are correct that consideration is number one. What a great suggestion. Thank you.
Dear Annie: Six months ago, my dad passed away. My frustration is that my sister and her husband refuse to tell their 6-year-old daughter. I understand grief is very personal for everyone. But her decision to withhold his death is affecting my family. My niece is not allowed inside our house, for fear she might ask about her grandpop. My young children are not allowed to speak about their grandpop in her presence — no memories, no references whatsoever.
I have confronted my sister about my concerns, and she told me they’ll parent the way they want to. I agree they have that right. But it’s been six months, and she still is telling my children they cannot talk about their grandfather in their cousin’s presence.
She has started to exclude us from family activities for fear my children will mention his name and/or disclose his death to their cousin. My children are old enough to realize it is wrong, and a rift is growing at a rapid rate.
I have spoken to my personal therapist, the hospice therapist and my daughter’s therapist. All three can’t comprehend my sister’s actions.
— Heartbroken
Dear Heartbroken: Your sister’s parenting rights end where yours begin. Allow your children to speak as they normally would regarding your dad’s death. Asking them to abide by her dysfunctional dynamics sends the wrong message on multiple levels. Hopefully, your sister comes to her senses with time. But until then, you can’t walk on eggshells just to suit her.
And although the situation with your sister may have drawn the focus these past few months, the fact remains that your dad died mere months ago. Be sure to take care of yourself, creating the emotional space to grieve your father. I’m so sorry for your loss.
