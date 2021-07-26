With son battling depression, mom feels helpless

Dear Annie: My son is soon to be 23 years old. He was two courses short of earning his bachelor of science degree in computer science when something bad happened. He would not tell me what. He fell apart and did not graduate.

That was two years ago. We got him into counseling, and he saw several different counselors; he was in group therapy, and they tried different combinations of antidepressants. They’ve tried something called transcranial magnetic stimulation, which really seemed to work, but then it stopped working.

Now he is considering electroconvulsive therapy. He tells me nothing. He is over 18, so his counselors and doctors will tell me nothing. He asked to be taken to the psychiatric hospital emergency room recently, and he checked himself in for a week.

I decided to tidy up his room, which was an absolute mess. I was also keeping a sharp eye out for anything he may hurt himself with. I found marijuana and some kind of high-tech lung infuser. The marijuana worries me. It won’t help with depression, and I did find out he admitted using it to his psychiatric team. I do not have a clue about how to confront him on it.