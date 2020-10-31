Without further communication, the future is uncertain

The fact that he refuses to do so is a giant, billowing red flag. If I may act as a microphone to that little voice in your head: Run, run, as fast as you can.

Dear Annie: Recently, you printed a letter from “What to Do,” an older couple who are facing cancer treatment with no immediate family nearby. In times like these, I know that it is hard to trust strangers, but my heart pours out for them. Would you please share the following message with them?

To the husband: I will pray for your strength in the many new roles that you will face day by day and hour by hour. I will pray that God will give you the courage to allow yourself some quiet time each day to focus on your health. You must take care of yourself, if you expect to take care of her.

To the wife: I will pray for your medical team to give you the best treatment and care. And I will pray that you will have a strong determination during this journey; on the good days, be thankful, and on the bad days, focus on the good days ahead with your caring husband.

If trusting neighbors and friends offer to help, please let them. It will bring them joy to help you.