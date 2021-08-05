Without some closure, grief gets complicated

Dear Annie: My significant other and I were in a relationship for 15 years. One evening, I was feeling insecure and asked whether there was someone else. Very soon after that, my significant other completely cut off all contact with me.

We were in a commitment and planning to get married, but now there is absolutely no communication, which just drives me to want to contact him even more than I would have in the past.

I’m trying to stay anchored in optimism, hoping that this storm will pass, he will get back in touch and we will restore our relationship.

How does a person shut down and not have any communication? This has spurred me to start obsessing. Without the ability to know when we will speak again, I feel paralyzed. It’s very irritating, and it makes me feel totally separate from this person.

Wouldn’t it create a better outcome if there were a resounding “no” or if we talked it through? How long do I hold on?

Maybe it’s too late. Or maybe even if he were to come back, I should be wary and concerned that he could have ever completely shut down like this. Thanks in advance for your input.

— Left Behind