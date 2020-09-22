Words can be painful and her grief is real

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Annie: I just found out tonight that my brother’s second-oldest adult son passed away today. My brother’s oldest son passed three years ago.

My brother has been estranged from the family for a long time — since he was in Vietnam. I have maintained a relationship with him by calling him a few times a year. He never calls me. I am the only sibling out of six who keeps in touch with him. My husband does not think highly of him, nor did he think highly of my nephew who just passed. The reason is that there was not a great meeting, which took place at our wedding.

So, when I broke the news to my husband, he said to me, “Sorry, but (expletive) your nephew for how he treated me, and (expletive) your brother.”

I am really hurt. I told my husband his comments left me feeling hurt and sad. Are my feelings legitimate?

— Hurting

Dear Hurting: Yes, your feelings are legitimate. No one has the right to tell you how to feel, and you just found out that your nephew died. That is very sad, and when we are sad, it is nice if our spouse comforts us.