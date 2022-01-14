Words fail a writer

Dear Annie: My dad is full of interesting stories. And he’s getting older; he’ll be 70 soon. Though he’s in great health, I know that my time is running out with him. And I want to preserve his stories so that they don’t die with him. Do you have any advice on how to go about this?

— Mulling Over Memoir

Dear Mulling Over Memoir: It is terrific that you’re thinking of this. What a gift it would be to your father, yourself and future generations of your family to preserve these stories. On top of that, the process of gathering this information will bring you and your dad closer than ever before.

Try to set aside one afternoon a month to conduct “life interviews” with your dad, accompanying him on a stroll down memory lane. Record the conversations using your smartphone or a recorder.

If you’re not sure where to start, the website https:/legacyproject.org has a helpful list of questions.