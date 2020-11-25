Working from home is working out for reader

Dear Annie: I am in my mid-20s and fortunate enough to have a job that I’ve been able to do remotely since the outbreak of the pandemic back in March. Working from home has its drawbacks, but on the whole, I’ve come to really enjoy it.

For one, I used to drive an hour and 15 minutes each way for work. During the time I used to be sitting in traffic in the morning, I am able to wake up, make myself a nice breakfast, call my parents and even meditate. I log on for the day feeling ready to go. After work, I jog or walk two miles, and then make dinner, all before the time I used to get home.

And I’ve actually gotten to know my co-workers better during this pandemic than I did before, as we make more of an effort to catch up with one another and set up “happy hours” via Zoom, when we ever went out to happy hours together in real life.

I know that I am incredibly lucky to have a job at all right now, especially one where I’m able to work from the comfort and safety of my own home. (I want to acknowledge the fact that there are front-line workers who have had to risk their lives every day just to keep an income, and others who have been laid off for months now, with dwindling unemployment funds.)