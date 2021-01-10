Worried you might lose your job?

Before the pandemic hit, employment in the U.S. was reaching historic highs. Now, in the wake of the coronavirus, many who are fortunate enough to have a job are suffering from lingering anxiety about the future.

Worried about layoffs? You’re not alone. Millions of Americans are worried that they will lose their jobs due to the current state of the economy.

Losing a job can be a terrible blow, especially if you were already living paycheck to paycheck. But if that loss comes without warning, the emotional toll on top of the financial loss can be devastating.

No matter your situation — whether you have suffered a recent layoff, are worried that you might, or believe there isn’t the slightest possibility that you could find yourself unemployed — don’t become a passive victim by default.

Become the CEO. Take charge. Promote yourself to chief executive officer of your life. Develop strength and confidence in your ability to take control of your life. That means having contingency plans in place. For example, know exactly what you will do if you are laid off next Friday.