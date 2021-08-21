Worst and best ways to clean your eyeglasses

Best

Now that we have those out of the way, here are the best things you can use to clean and protect your eyeglasses, maintain their beauty and increase their longevity:

Water

Dishwashing liquid

Rubbing alcohol

Microfiber cloth

Lens wipes

How to clean eyeglasses

To start, run your glasses under lukewarm water. Don’t use hot water, because it will decrease the lifespan of some lenses with coatings.

Put a small drop of dish soap — blue Dawn is ideal — on your fingertips. Gently rub it on both sides of the lenses and the nose pads. The best way to clean eyeglasses at home is with dish soap. Even the American Optometric Association recommends it.

Rinse with warm water, and gently dry with a clean microfiber cloth. Use light touches. The microfiber cloth leaves no lint, so your glasses should be perfectly clean.

To keep your eyeglasses clean throughout the day, use individually wrapped lens wipes or a spritz of rubbing alcohol from a spray bottle followed with a microfiber cloth.

Deep-clean machine