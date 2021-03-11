Yes, she was snubbed, but the wrong people were punished

Because of that, and because I wasn’t really invited, I decided to skip the wedding and celebrate my 50th birthday instead. Well, it bothered my brother — a lot. And in the five years since, he’s hardly spoken to me.

Since our dad passed away earlier this year, I’ve called my brother several times. He doesn’t answer the phone. A couple times, I’ve called my mom’s house, and he’s answered. But he’s quick to hand off the phone to her and hardly says a word. So now I’ve stopped calling or texting.

Obviously, it still bothers him that I didn’t go. Now I’m an outcast to the family. My mom is the only one that speaks to me. I love my brother. I never expected him to get this mad.

What I’m wondering is this: Should I have just bit the bullet and put my feelings aside and went to the wedding? What can I do now?

— Not Really Invited

Dear Not Really Invited: The invitation was sent by your ex-sister-in-law, but the wedding was your niece’s. I don’t think it was fair to effectively punish her (and your brother) for a slight they had nothing to do with it.