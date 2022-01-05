Yes! You can put silver in the dishwasher

Case in point: My small pie server is one of my favorite things. I love it for its size and the way it feels in my hand. I use it daily, and it goes in the dishwasher every evening, by itself in its own little compartment so that it is not touching any other type of metal. Since I inherited it many years ago, I have done nothing to it but follow the rules (coming right up), use it, clean it and enjoy it.

Tarnish vs. electrolytic reaction. Tarnish is the result when sulfur in the air reacts with silver. What you see on your flatware that’s been through the dishwasher is not tarnish but rather an electrolytic reaction that occurs when silver comes in direct contact with other types of metal in the dishwashing process. I’m going to assume that you include other items in the dishwasher along with the silver pieces. But don’t worry, there is an easy way to prevent this.

If you have silver pieces that are very tarnished, you need to give them a good cleaning using a quality metal polish such as Simichrome Polish. Once polished, frequent use and proper cleaning is the best way to prevent tarnish buildup.