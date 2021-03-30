Yesterday, I turned back time

I reset my lawn sprinkler timer, which was more than an hour off due to the spring ritual known as daylight saving time. Rather than move it one hour ahead, I decided to let it run backward. It was mesmerizing to see time back up — so much so that when I reached the desired time, I didn’t stop. I let it go back another 24 hours and then another, one hour at a time.

As the numbers counted backward, I let my mind wander. If I could, would I want to relive the time that has passed? Would I want to put my life on rewind?

At first, the idea was exhilarating. I would get another chance to accept or reject all those credit card offers that brought me to my knees. Having the chance to apply all that I know now to my life the way it was then — surely that would change the course of my life dramatically.

The more I thought, the more I rejected the idea. If I couldn’t do things perfectly the first time around, would I get it right the second time? Or would I want a third, fourth or even fifth try? Knowing me, that would be a real problem; I’d get stuck in an endless loop of trying to live life perfectly.

As ashamed as I am about all the boneheaded decisions I made and things I did, and as much as I might want to right those wrongs, everything that has happened in my life brings me to the place I am right now.