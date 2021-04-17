Your money temperament and why it matters

You depend on consumer credit to bridge the gap between your income and your expenses. It’s easy and convenient. Because you pay double-digit interest rates on your revolving debt, you end up paying twice the amount, or more, for the goods and services you charge. You don’t think about paying double. You live for today, assuming that tomorrow will take care of itself.

Full price. If your response was B, you are OK with the full price. When you have money, you don’t hesitate to spend it. You’re a cash buyer, not a wheeler-and-dealer, and you prefer to just pay the asking price. No hassles, no problems. You have a cash mentality.

You pay as you go. If you like it, you buy it. If you don’t, you wait.

You don’t pay attention to prices that much. As a result, your income matches your lifestyle. You don’t live beyond your means or carry credit card debt. Still, it takes every penny to pay the bills. You live from one paycheck to the next. It seems like you can never get ahead.

Half the price. If your choice was C, your temperament is geared toward live your life for half the price. You enjoy the challenge of living below your means. You try to never pay the full price. You get a thrill whenever you beat the system. You earn more than you spend and save the difference.