Members of Alpha Delta Kappa, Epsilon Chapter, met the past several months via Zoom.

At the Nov. 18 meeting, Shannon Krejci from First Light, formerly known as Central Nebraska Advocacy, presented the program. She explained the many services the organization provides for children who have been sexually assaulted. Epsilon made a donation to First Light.

President Cyndee Mann reported on the Special Joint Celebration and State Convention held at College Park. Rebecca Hoobler received the state scholarship and Cheryl Schuett received the Hall of Fame Award. Epsilon Chapter received a World Understanding Certificate and also a Sisters Helping Sisters Certificate.

Altruism Chair Mary McHargue purchased two coats and donated them to the St. Leo’s Coat Drive.

Membership Chair Mary Ann Gerdes reported the Hall County Spelling Bee is scheduled for Feb. 9. Thirteen members have volunteered to help.

Scholarship Chair Carolyn Johnson reported that scholarship information has been sent to the Hall County high schools.

Mann also announced that the state conference will be on April 10 in Kearney.

During the Dec. 16 meeting, each member shared their favorite Christmas ornament or keepsake.