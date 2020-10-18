 Skip to main content
Alpha Delta Kappa
October is Alpha Delta Kappa month. Nu, Epsilon and Chi are the three chapters in Grand Island. Members of the chapters have purposes and a mission that guide their work as educators.

The purposes for Alpha Delta Kappa are: 1.) To recognize outstanding women educators. 2.) To build fraternal fellowship among women in the field of education, which will add to their effectiveness in the promotion of excellence in education. 3.) To promote high standards of education and thereby strengthen the status and advancement of the education profession. 4.) To promote educational and charitable projects and activities, to sponsor scholarships, to further and maintain worthy standards in the field of education and to cooperate with worthy community programs relating to education and charities. 5.) To contribute to world understanding, goodwill and peace through an international fellowship of women educators united in the ideas of education.

And the mission of Alpha Delta Kappa is to build educational excellence, altruism and world understanding through fellowship.

For additional information, contact Cyndee Mann at 308-390-6912.

