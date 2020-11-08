Nine members of Alpha Sigma Chapter No. 3812, ESA International, met Oct 5 at Valentino’s.

In the absence of President Joyce Cantrell, Vice President Will Lemburg conducted the meeting. The main discussion of the evening was if the group could continue its monthly meetings due to the COVID-19 virus. Betty Ziska, state president, reported that the state presidents were having a monthly zoom meeting with IC Executive Director.

There has not been any decision made regarding the state council meeting. The State Committee chairs from the previous year will stay the same.

The group will not be having its Christmas Holiday Tour of Homes this year.

For any questions regarding the Alpha Sigma sorority, call 308-384-5264.