Members of Alpha Sigma, Chapter No. 3812, Epsilon Sigma Alpha International met Feb. 7 in the home of Phyl Kostbahn for lunch and their monthly meeting.

Joyce Cantrell, the president of Alpha Sigma, passed away last fall and Willa Lemburg, vice president, assuming the position of president, presided over the meeting. Kathy Gorecki was nominated as vice president and she accepted.

January and February business was discussed. The main question was, would the group hold the Holiday Tour of Homes this year because of COVID and it was decided not to have the tour.

A motion passed to give $100 to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in memory of former member Gloria Maish.

Betty Ziska, Nebraska state president from Atkinson, met with the group. Ziska provided information from a leadership seminar in Colorado she had returned from. ESA has been providing support to St. Jude and this year is the 50th anniversary of their partnership. There are several challenges ESA members can participate in to celebrate. The members tabled some suggestions of projects that could be done to help organizations in the community.

Th next meeting will be Monday, March 7, and includes a lunch at 11:30 a.m. at Hunan’s. Kathy Gorecki will check on the availability of the restaurant.