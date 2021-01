Per Worthy Matron Dianne Wiberg, Andrew Chapter 41, Order of the Eastern Star, will host a closed installation of officers and their stated meeting at 7:30 p.m. Jan. 18.

Year-end reports and relevant business will be taken care of as well. Members are asked to wear their black skirts, tops and scarves for installation, weather permitting. Also, they are to remember to wear masks and social distance themselves.