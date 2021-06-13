Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, met June 7 at the Masonic Center in Grand Island.

Worthy Matron Dianne Wiberg presided, with 14 members present.

Sister Becky Beck received a three-year appointment by the Worthy Grand Matron Dottie Arent, grand representative of Kentucky in Nebraska.

The district meeting will be at noon June 26 at the First Presbyterian Church, 2103 W. Anna St., in Grand Island. Registration is at 11 a.m. and dress is casual.

The next stated meeting will be Monday, July 5, at the Masonic Center. There will be and informal picnic at 6:30 p.m.,with the meeting at 7:30. It will be a birthday celebration for the Wiberg and the Worthy Patron Jerry White.