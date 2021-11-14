Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, had its stated session Nov. 1 at the Masonic Center.

Associate Matron Joyce Quaring presided with 12 members present. The notice of Past Worthy Grand Matron Carol DeMoss, who died on Oct. 16, was read. The charter was draped in her memory. DeMoss served as worthy grand matron from 1979-80 and was a member of No. 325 Bellevue and No. 4 Hawaii.

A proposal was made to change meeting date to 2 p.m. the first Saturday of the month.

Elections included Quaring, worthy matron; Jerry White, worthy patron; Lurlie Campbell, associate matron; Cathy Dzuris, conductress; Virginia White, associate conductress; Mary Ann Gerdes, secretary; Diane Smutny, treasurer; Becky Beck, trustee; Jerry White, temple craft.

A reminder to members to pay their dues before installation in January.

The next meeting is planned for Saturday, Dec. 11, with a luncheon at noon to honor the worthy matron and worthy patron. Lunch will be partially catered and members should bring a salad. A meeting will follow at 1 p.m.