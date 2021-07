Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, will host its regular meeting at 7:30 p.m. Monday, July 5, the Masonic Temple in Grand Island.

The group will be having a “No Bug-Cool” picnic prior to the meeting, starting at 6:30. Meat, dessert and drinks will be furnished. Attendees are asked to please bring a side dish of their choice. Normal picnic wear will be the dress code for the evening. Hope to see you there.