Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES

Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, met Feb. 7 at the Masonic Temple, with Joyce Quaring, worthy matron, presiding.

Communication was received from Andrea Stewart, district grand supervisor for District No. 2. Thank-you notes were received from Masonic-Eastern Star Children’s Home for the Christmas donation and for supporting the Purple Ribbon program during the 2021-22 school year.

Elizabeth Barker delivered birthday party items and food donated by members to Hope Harbor.

A proposed amendment to Andrew Chapter bylaws was given in changing the day and time of meetings and will be voted by the membership at the next meeting.

Draping of the Charter was held for Norman Sodomka, Judith Long, Margaret Mohr, Betty Sheahan, Beverly Ann Thygeson, Ann Nielsen, Betty Svanda and Doris Milks.

Fifty-year members celebrating birthdays in February are Patricia Ann Young, Nancy McMindes and Rose Marie Ross. Cathy Dzuris provided refreshments for the meeting.

The group will next meet at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 7.