Andrew Chapter No. 41, OES

Installation of the 2022 officers for Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star, was on Jan. 16 at the Masonic Temple.

Dianne Wiberg, worthy matron, gave the welcome. Special guests were Tracy Hefner, worthy matron of Central City No. 100 and Justine Batie, worthy matron, and Jim Batie, worthy patron, both of Phillips Chapter No. 204.

Installing officers were Ruth Batie, installing officer; Justine Batie, installing marshal; Tracey Hefner, installing chaplain; and Diane Smutny, installing organist.

Officers installed were: Joyce Quaring, worthy matron; Jerry White, worthy patron; Lurlie Campbell, associate matron; Cathy Dzuris, conductress; Virginia White, associate conductress; Mary Ann Gerdes, secretary; Diane Smutny, treasurer/organist; Becki Beck, chaplain; Ruth Batie, Adah; Merry Susan Kim, Ruth; Dianne Wiberg, Esther; and Jim Batie, Warder.

Quaring shared that her honored stations would be the Star Points. The theme for 2022 is “Sunshine and Peace.”

The scriptures are: “Make your light shine, so that others will see the good that you do and will praise your Father in Heaven.” Matthew 5:16 and “I can do all things through Christ who gives me strength.” Philippians 4:13.