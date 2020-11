Matron Dianne Wiberg presided at the Oct. 5 meeting of Andrew Chapter No. 41, Order of the Eastern Star.

Sixteen members were present. Monies were approved for Thanksgiving to the Nebraska Masonic Home in Plattsmouth and the Masonic-Eastern Star Home for Children in Fremont.

The group’s next session will be at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 2 at the Masonic Center. It will be election night. Members are asked to wear their approved outfit and shawl.